The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-190) Kraken (+155) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 61.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (16-10).

Dallas has won all eight games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 18 of 29 games this season.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 101 (7th) Goals 86 (25th) 91 (15th) Goals Allowed 101 (23rd) 21 (14th) Power Play Goals 21 (14th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (19th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over eight times.

The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 101 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Stars are ranked 15th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 91 total goals (3.1 per game).

Their goal differential (+10) ranks them 11th in the league.

