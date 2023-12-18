The SMU Mustangs (4-5) will host the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) after dropping four straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 72.7 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Sam Houston has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

SMU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.7 points.

The Mustangs put up just 4.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats allow (69).

SMU has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.

Sam Houston has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.

The Mustangs shoot 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats allow defensively.

The Bearkats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

