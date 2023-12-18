Monday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (4-5) against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Moody Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of SMU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 69-53 win against Louisiana Tech in their last game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 77, Sam Houston 63

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

When the Mustangs defeated the UC Riverside Highlanders, who are ranked No. 176 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 78-55, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 176) on November 6

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 235) on December 14

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 244) on November 14

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 11

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs average 73.1 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (249th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.