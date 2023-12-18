The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -4.5 149.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Lamar has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 149.5 points.

The average total for Lamar's games this season has been 161.7, 12.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lamar has gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Lamar has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lamar has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 3 37.5% 68.6 152.2 67.2 145.3 140.2 Lamar 6 75% 83.6 152.2 78.1 145.3 148.4

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals put up 16.4 more points per game (83.6) than the Golden Eagles give up (67.2).

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Lamar is 5-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-6-0 0-1 3-4-0 Lamar 6-2-0 2-2 7-1-0

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Lamar 15-0 Home Record 6-9 8-7 Away Record 2-12 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

