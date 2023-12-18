How to Watch Lamar vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will try to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- This season, Lamar has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 62nd.
- The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Lamar is 5-4.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
- Lamar sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|Montagne Center
