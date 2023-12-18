The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will try to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, Lamar has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 62nd.
  • The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.2 points, Lamar is 5-4.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • Lamar sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ UTSA L 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston L 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe W 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 Southern Miss - Montagne Center
12/21/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/30/2023 Paul Quinn - Montagne Center

