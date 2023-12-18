The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will try to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, Lamar has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 62nd.

The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Lamar is 5-4.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

Lamar sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule