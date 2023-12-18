Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in King County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
King County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guthrie High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
