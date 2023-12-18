Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Fayette County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Fayette County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hallettsville High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Fayetteville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
