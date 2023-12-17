The Oregon State Beavers (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

UTSA Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK KC Ibekwe: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Christian Wright: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oregon State Players to Watch

UTSA vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 245th 71.6 Points Scored 78.1 110th 201st 72.0 Points Allowed 82.4 349th 173rd 33.4 Rebounds 37.5 43rd 273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 64th 292nd 5.9 3pt Made 8.5 89th 262nd 11.9 Assists 13.6 161st 277th 13.3 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

