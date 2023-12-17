The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UTSA vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-9.5) 146.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTSA vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

UTSA has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Oregon State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Beavers' eight games have gone over the point total.

