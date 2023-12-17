The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 40.2% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

UTSA is 4-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers sit at 222nd.

The Roadrunners' 80.2 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 70.9 the Beavers allow.

UTSA has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA is putting up more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (78.6).

The Roadrunners are conceding fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (88.8).

Beyond the arc, UTSA sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.0 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule