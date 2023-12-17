The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 40.2% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.
  • UTSA is 4-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers sit at 222nd.
  • The Roadrunners' 80.2 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 70.9 the Beavers allow.
  • UTSA has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA is putting up more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (78.6).
  • The Roadrunners are conceding fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (88.8).
  • Beyond the arc, UTSA sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.0 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Lamar W 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/10/2023 Arkansas-Fort Smith W 93-60 UTSA Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock L 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army - UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M - UTSA Convocation Center

