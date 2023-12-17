Sunday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (6-3) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The game has no set line.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Venue: Gill Coliseum

UTSA vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 81, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Oregon State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-8.4)

Oregon State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Oregon State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while UTSA is 2-7-0. A total of six out of the Beavers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Roadrunners' games have gone over.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners put up 80.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 81.2 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.

UTSA grabs 41.7 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball), compared to the 40.7 of its opponents.

UTSA makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from deep (122nd in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game at 33.6%.

UTSA has committed 1.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (121st in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (344th in college basketball).

