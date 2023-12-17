How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) will try to break an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Howard Bison (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alcorn State vs Northern Iowa (2:00 PM ET | December 17)
- Florida A&M vs Iowa State (6:00 PM ET | December 17)
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 35.8% rate from the field this season, nine percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.
- The Tigers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 240th.
- The Tigers' 58.8 points per game are 19.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Bison allow.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (64.5).
- The Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.
- Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/16/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Howard
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|Samford
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|12/28/2023
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|-
|Health & PE Arena
