The Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) will try to break an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Howard Bison (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 35.8% rate from the field this season, nine percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.

The Tigers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 240th.

The Tigers' 58.8 points per game are 19.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Bison allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (64.5).

The Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.

Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule