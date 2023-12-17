The Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) will try to break an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Howard Bison (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 35.8% rate from the field this season, nine percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.
  • The Tigers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 240th.
  • The Tigers' 58.8 points per game are 19.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Bison allow.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (64.5).
  • The Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.
  • Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Drake L 77-71 Knapp Center
11/28/2023 @ Purdue L 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/16/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Howard - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 Samford - Health & PE Arena
12/28/2023 Biblical Studies-Houston - Health & PE Arena

