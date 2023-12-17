The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) will be looking to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 66.1 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 54 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Lamar is 5-1 when it scores more than 54 points.

TCU has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.

The Horned Frogs average 79.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 57.8 the Cardinals allow.

TCU has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

When Lamar allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-2.

The Horned Frogs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (40.2%).

The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118)

23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118) Sedona Prince: 21 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

21 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

