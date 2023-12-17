Player prop bet options for Jonas Valanciunas, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has collected 10.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (12.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Sunday's over/under for Keldon Johnson is 18.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 17.2.

He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -120)

Valanciunas' 14.8 points per game average is 0.7 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (9.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas' 0.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 22.5-point total set for Brandon Ingram on Sunday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Ingram has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

