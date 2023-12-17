The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) heading into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) currently includes only one player. The matchup tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 from Frost Bank Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Spurs head into this contest after a 129-115 win over the Lakers on Friday. In the Spurs' win, Devin Vassell led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding six rebounds and three assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.