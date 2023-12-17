The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the San Antonio Spurs (4-20). This game is at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Pelicans matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-7.5) 236.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-7.5) 237 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +22 scoring differential, putting up 114.8 points per game (14th in the league) and allowing 114 (15th in the NBA).

The Spurs have a -253 scoring differential, falling short by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 121.2 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 225.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 235.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Victor Wembanyama 21.5 -118 19.0 Devin Vassell 18.5 -118 18.5 Keldon Johnson 18.5 -105 17.2 Jeremy Sochan 11.5 +100 10.6 Malaki Branham 9.5 -133 8.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Keldon Johnson or another Spurs player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Spurs and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.