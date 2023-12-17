Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Power Rankings

1. Lamar Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-5

5-4 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 68-51 vs TCU Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 2. Incarnate Word Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-6

6-3 | 19-6 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: W 57-49 vs Saint Edward's Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 3. SE Louisiana Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-11

4-5 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 67-60 vs South Alabama Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20 4. Texas A&M-CC Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-9

5-4 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 57-51 vs UT Rio Grande Valley Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 5. Texas A&M-Commerce Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-15

5-4 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 6. Nicholls Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-16

6-5 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 73-62 vs UAB Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 7. Northwestern State Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-6 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: L 81-36 vs LSU Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 8. Houston Christian Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-21

4-6 | 4-21 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 79-57 vs Kansas Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Schreiner

Schreiner Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 9. New Orleans Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

1-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: L 72-45 vs UCF Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 10. McNeese Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 0-27

4-8 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: L 88-64 vs Tarleton State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: UAPB

UAPB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

Sportsbook Promo Codes