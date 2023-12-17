The Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) face the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks score an average of 78.7 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 58.9 the Raiders allow.

SFA has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Middle Tennessee's record is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 78.7 points.

The Raiders average 68.0 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ladyjacks allow.

Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

When SFA allows fewer than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Raiders are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Ladyjacks give up.

The Ladyjacks shoot 42.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Raiders allow.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%

18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG% Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

