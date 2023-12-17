Sunday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center (on December 17) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 victory for Middle Tennessee.

The Ladyjacks dropped their most recent game 74-69 against Alabama on Saturday.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 72, SFA 64

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks captured their signature win of the season on November 25, a 67-56 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 90) on November 25

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 95) on December 7

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 158) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 229) on November 29

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 327) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%

18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG% Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 78.7 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and allowing 68.4 per contest, 259th in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential.

