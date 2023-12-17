Seeking an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

6-4 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 85-82 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Auburn

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

8-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win SEC: +475

+475 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: W 91-75 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

3. Tennessee

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +270

+270 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 79-70 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

4. Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-4 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 70-66 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Kentucky

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

8-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: W 87-83 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win SEC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: W 72-54 vs North Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Florida

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

7-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win SEC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 70-65 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 17-14

9-1 | 17-14 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 73-69 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-16

7-4 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 69-66 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 18-13

10-0 | 18-13 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 88-78 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

11. Georgia

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-3 | 16-15 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 66-58 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

12. Missouri

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-17

7-4 | 14-17 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: L 93-87 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

13. LSU

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-21

6-5 | 10-21 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: L 96-85 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Lamar

Lamar Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-26

4-6 | 5-26 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: L 76-54 vs Texas Tech

Next Game