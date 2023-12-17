Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle will face a mediocre run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are ranked 19th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 114 per game.

Dowdle has compiled 307 rushing yards on 75 carries (23.6 ypg), while adding two scores on the ground. Dowdle also posts 6.3 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dowdle and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dowdle vs. the Bills

Dowdle vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Buffalo this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Bills this season.

The 114 rushing yards the Bills concede per contest makes them the 19th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Bills have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (0.7 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Bills on Fubo!

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dowdle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle hit his rushing yards over twice in eight games played this season.

The Cowboys pass on 55.8% of their plays and run on 44.2%. They are first in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 20.1% of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season (75).

Dowdle has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored four of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (16.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rico Dowdle Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Dowdle Receiving Insights

Dowdle, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dowdle has been targeted on 13 of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (2.8% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 6.3 yards per target.

In two of 13 games this season, Dowdle has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

With three red zone targets, Dowdle has been on the receiving end of 3.5% of his team's 85 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.