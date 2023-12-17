In a Sunday NBA schedule that includes five competitive contests, the Orlando Magic versus the Boston Celtics is a game to catch.

Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics host the Orlando Magic

The Magic take to the home court of the Celtics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 19-5

19-5 ORL Record: 16-8

16-8 BOS Stats: 117.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (third)

117.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (third) ORL Stats: 113.9 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)

The San Antonio Spurs take on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans hit the road the Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSNO

Records and Stats

SA Record: 4-20

4-20 NO Record: 15-11

15-11 SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th)

110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th) NO Stats: 114.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.7 APG) NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (14.8 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.4 APG)

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets

The Rockets take to the home court of the Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and Space City Home Network

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 18-7

18-7 HOU Record: 13-9

13-9 MIL Stats: 124.2 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

124.2 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd) HOU Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 105.1 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.4 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.4 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)

The Phoenix Suns host the Washington Wizards

The Wizards take to the home court of the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT2

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 13-12

13-12 WAS Record: 4-20

4-20 PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th)

115.4 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th) WAS Stats: 116.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Kevin Durant (30.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.4 APG)

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

Records and Stats

POR Record: 6-17

6-17 GS Record: 10-14

10-14 POR Stats: 106.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th) GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)

