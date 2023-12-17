The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 54.0 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
  • Lamar has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 54.0 points.
  • TCU's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (79.5) than the Cardinals allow (57.8).
  • TCU has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.
  • When Lamar gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-2.
  • The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, just 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

Lamar Leaders

  • Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
  • Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG%
  • Jacei Denley: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 64.3 FG%

Lamar Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Nebraska L 75-61 McArthur Center
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 83-51 Reed Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana W 63-60 Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/30/2023 Loyola Marymount - Montagne Center
1/4/2024 Incarnate Word - Montagne Center

