How to Watch the Lamar vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 54.0 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
- Lamar has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 54.0 points.
- TCU's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (79.5) than the Cardinals allow (57.8).
- TCU has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.
- When Lamar gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-2.
- The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, just 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.
Lamar Leaders
- Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
- Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG%
- Jacei Denley: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 64.3 FG%
Lamar Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Nebraska
|L 75-61
|McArthur Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 83-51
|Reed Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|W 63-60
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/4/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Montagne Center
