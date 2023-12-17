The San Antonio Spurs, with Jeremy Sochan, face the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Sochan, in his previous game (December 15 win against the Lakers), posted 11 points and eight rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Sochan's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 10.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.7 PRA -- 20 19.7 PR -- 16 16 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Pelicans

Sochan is responsible for attempting 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans allow 114 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 27.2 per contest.

Conceding 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 31 13 3 4 2 0 0

