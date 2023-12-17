Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 207.9 per game.

Lamb has 96 receptions (while being targeted 131 times) for a team-leading 1,253 yards and eight TDs, averaging 96.4 yards per game.

Lamb vs. the Bills

Lamb vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

Lamb will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills concede 207.9 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Bills have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Bills' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Lamb has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Lamb has 27.9% of his team's target share (131 targets on 470 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 131 times, averaging 9.6 yards per target (14th in NFL).

In seven of 13 games this year, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored nine of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (22.5%).

With 23 red zone targets, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 85 red zone pass attempts.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 151 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD

