2024 NCAA Bracketology: UTEP March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology insights on UTEP and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
How UTEP ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|251
UTEP's best wins
In its signature win of the season, UTEP beat the UCSB Gauchos in an 89-76 win on November 13. Tae Hardy, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists. Calvin Solomon also played a part with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 17
- 75-72 over Cal (No. 260/RPI) on November 21
UTEP's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, UTEP gets the 176th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Miners' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- UTEP has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UTEP's next game
- Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
