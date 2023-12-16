UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sam Houston Players to Watch
