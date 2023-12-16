The Air Force Falcons (7-3) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • UT Arlington has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 310th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Mavericks record are 13.8 more points than the Falcons give up (62.1).
  • UT Arlington is 5-3 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.
  • The Mavericks ceded 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.
  • UT Arlington drained 7.0 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 2.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 31.2% three-point percentage).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 76-69 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 74-37 College Park Center
12/16/2023 Air Force - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum

