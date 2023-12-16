How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (7-3) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- UT Arlington has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 310th.
- The 75.9 points per game the Mavericks record are 13.8 more points than the Falcons give up (62.1).
- UT Arlington is 5-3 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.
- The Mavericks ceded 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.
- UT Arlington drained 7.0 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 2.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 31.2% three-point percentage).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 76-69
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Texas-Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
|12/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 74-37
|College Park Center
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
