The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) battle the UCLA Bruins (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 190th.
  • The 69.1 points per game the Bruins average are only 1.8 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.3).
  • UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.0% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
  • Ohio State has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.5% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 45th.
  • The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, UCLA scored eight more points per game (77.8) than it did in road games (69.8).
  • Defensively the Bruins were better at home last season, allowing 57.5 points per game, compared to 61.4 on the road.
  • When playing at home, UCLA made 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.
  • The Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
  • Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Villanova L 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Maryland - Pauley Pavilion

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

