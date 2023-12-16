Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
Should you bet on Thomas Harley to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- Harley has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are allowing 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
