Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (5-3) meet the Texas Longhorns (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. This clash will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Max Abmas: 16.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
Texas vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|LSU AVG
|LSU Rank
|62nd
|81.3
|Points Scored
|74.5
|197th
|80th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|133rd
|149th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|34.5
|127th
|186th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|124th
|178th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.1
|277th
|33rd
|17.1
|Assists
|10.4
|325th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|14.1
|318th
