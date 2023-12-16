The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the California Golden Bears meet for the Independence Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Texas Tech is totaling 386.9 yards per game on offense this year (63rd in the FBS), and is giving up 393.8 yards per game (89th) on defense. Cal has been struggling defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 32.7 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, regstering 31.6 points per contest (39th-ranked).

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Texas Tech vs. Cal Key Statistics

Texas Tech Cal 386.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.9 (60th) 393.8 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (105th) 165.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (34th) 221.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (81st) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has thrown for 1,498 yards (124.8 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 269 times for 1,447 yards (120.6 per game), scoring nine times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 245 yards on 39 attempts, scoring one time.

Xavier White's 495 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 34 catches and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 36 passes while averaging 35.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Myles Price has hauled in 43 catches for 410 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza leads Cal with 1,447 yards on 131-of-210 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has run for 1,261 yards on 229 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has racked up 70 carries and totaled 365 yards with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has collected 59 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 675 (56.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 96 times and has seven touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has totaled 510 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Taj Davis' 56 targets have resulted in 38 grabs for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

