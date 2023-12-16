Will Texas Tech be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas Tech's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 121

Texas Tech's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 24, Texas Tech beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 60 in the RPI) by a score of 73-57. Joe Toussaint was the top scorer in the signature victory over Michigan, dropping 17 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 160/RPI) on November 8

82-76 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 196/RPI) on December 12

72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on November 23

56-42 at home over San Jose State (No. 261/RPI) on November 12

73-64 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 266/RPI) on November 16

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Red Raiders have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Texas Tech has two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Texas Tech gets the 129th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Red Raiders have 20 games remaining against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Texas Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

