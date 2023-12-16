The Texas Tech Red Raiders should win their matchup versus the California Golden Bears at 9:15 PM on Saturday, December 16, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-3.5) Over (58) Texas Tech 32, Cal 28

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 63.6% chance to win.

The Red Raiders have beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

Texas Tech has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Red Raiders have played 11 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 58 points, 0.9 more than the average point total for Texas Tech games this season.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Bears based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Golden Bears have gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Cal is 3-4 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Golden Bears have gone over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

The average point total for the Cal this season is 3.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Red Raiders vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 26.8 27 33.3 26.3 20.3 27.7 Cal 31.6 32.7 32.7 32.2 30.5 33.2

