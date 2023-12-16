Texas vs. LSU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. LSU matchup.
Texas vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-6.5)
|142.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-6.5)
|142.5
|-295
|+240
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Texas vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Texas has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Longhorns' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
- LSU has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers rate Texas considerably higher (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (62nd).
- The Longhorns have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +3000 at the start of the season to +6000.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.