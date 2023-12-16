How to Watch Texas vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will host the LSU Tigers (6-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Texas vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- Texas is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 145th.
- The 79 points per game the Longhorns score are 11 more points than the Tigers allow (68).
- When Texas totals more than 68 points, it is 7-1.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas played better when playing at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game away from home.
- The Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Moody Center
