The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will host the LSU Tigers (6-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Texas is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 145th.

The 79 points per game the Longhorns score are 11 more points than the Tigers allow (68).

When Texas totals more than 68 points, it is 7-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas played better when playing at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game away from home.

The Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage away from home.

