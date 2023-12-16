TCU vs. Arizona State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-7.5)
|152.5
|-300
|+260
|FanDuel
|TCU (-7.5)
|151.5
|-315
|+250
TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- TCU is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.
- Arizona State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- In the Sun Devils' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), TCU is 38th in the country. It is far below that, 45th, according to computer rankings.
- The Horned Frogs have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000.
- TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
