The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • In games TCU shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 209th.
  • The Horned Frogs record 88.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 69.0 the Sun Devils give up.
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).
  • TCU sunk 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson L 74-66 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Schollmaier Arena

