How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- UMass vs West Virginia (6:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Cincinnati vs Dayton (7:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Vanderbilt vs Texas Tech (7:30 PM ET | December 16)
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 209th.
- The Horned Frogs record 88.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 69.0 the Sun Devils give up.
- TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).
- TCU sunk 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
