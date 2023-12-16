The McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans score 17.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (81.9).
  • McNeese's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The 70.6 points per game the Cowgirls record are 8.3 more points than the Texans allow (62.3).
  • McNeese is 4-3 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • When Tarleton State gives up fewer than 70.6 points, it is 2-5.
  • The Cowgirls shoot 39.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Texans concede defensively.

Tarleton State Leaders

  • Elise Turrubiates: 9.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)
  • Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Teresa Da Silva: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Tyler Jackson: 5.9 PTS, 31 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Faith Acker: 10.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 72-66 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Northwestern State L 59-51 Prather Coliseum
12/10/2023 Incarnate Word L 57-42 Wisdom Gym
12/16/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
12/30/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena

