2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tarleton State March Madness Resume | December 18
What are Tarleton State's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Tarleton State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Tarleton State ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|91
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State's best wins
On November 29, Tarleton State captured its signature win of the season, a 68-66 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in the RPI rankings. Lue Williams, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 18 points with nine rebounds and zero assists. Kiandre Gaddy also played a role with 15 points, eight rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 209/RPI) on December 2
- 66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 20
- 82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 9
- 59-40 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tarleton State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Tarleton State has the good fortune of facing the 24th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Texans' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.
- Tarleton St has 21 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Tarleton State's next game
- Matchup: Tarleton State Texans vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Tarleton State Texans -4.5
- Total: 127.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Tarleton State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.