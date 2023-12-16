Stars vs. Blues December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
When the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Pavel Buchnevich should be among the best players to watch.
Stars vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-140)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+
Stars Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Jason Robertson has 27 points in 28 games (nine goals, 18 assists).
- Pavelski has 13 goals and 14 assists, equaling 27 points (one per game).
- Roope Hintz has 25 points for Dallas, via 10 goals and 15 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (6-1-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .907% save percentage (29th in league).
Blues Players to Watch
- Robert Thomas' 12 goals and 18 assists in 29 matchups give him 30 points on the season.
- St. Louis' Buchnevich has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 13 assists.
- This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 18 points, courtesy of five goals (seventh on team) and 13 assists (third).
- In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 5-5-0 this season, amassing 217 saves and giving up 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (48th in the league).
Stars vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|7th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|25th
|14th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|20th
|24th
|29.7
|Shots
|30.4
|16th
|17th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|27th
|8th
|25.3%
|Power Play %
|8.14%
|32nd
|4th
|87.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.01%
|20th
