The Dallas Stars' (16-8-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Saturday, December 16 game against the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 93 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 83 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

St. Louis gives up 3.3 goals per game (95 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.

Their -12 goal differential is 24th in the league.

