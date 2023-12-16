The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

SMU vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mustangs Betting Records & Stats

SMU and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 combined points just once this season.

SMU has had an average of 137.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

SMU has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Mustangs have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SMU has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

SMU vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 6 85.7% 78 152.4 75.4 138.8 153.4 SMU 1 11.1% 74.4 152.4 63.4 138.8 141.4

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Mustangs score only one fewer point per game (74.4) than the Seminoles allow (75.4).

SMU has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

SMU vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-3-0 2-2 5-2-0 SMU 4-5-0 0-2 2-7-0

SMU vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State SMU 5-11 Home Record 7-9 4-7 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

