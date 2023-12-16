The Florida State Seminoles (4-3) will play the SMU Mustangs (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

SMU vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

SMU Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Green: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miller: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

SMU vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 102nd 78.9 Points Scored 72.5 233rd 237th 73.6 Points Allowed 63.9 38th 209th 32.6 Rebounds 35.0 107th 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 47th 105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.0 218th 79th 15.1 Assists 14.5 115th 252nd 12.9 Turnovers 11.1 128th

