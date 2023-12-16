The Rice Owls (5-3) meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 12.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malia Fisher: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Destiny Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shelby Hayes: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

