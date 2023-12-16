Can we count on Prairie View A&M to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 102

Prairie View A&M's best wins

Prairie View A&M, in its best win of the season, defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks 78-66 on November 19. Chris Felix Jr., in that signature victory, recorded a team-high 25 points with six rebounds and one assist. Andre Nunley also played a part with 22 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 14

76-64 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 350/RPI) on November 21

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Prairie View A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Prairie View A&M has been given the 58th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Panthers' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records above .500.

Of PVAMU's 22 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Prairie View A&M's next game

Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. North American Stallions

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. North American Stallions Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 4:00 PM ET Location: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas TV Channel: StretchLive

