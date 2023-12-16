Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in McLennan County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosehill Christian School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Braunfels Christian Academy at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.