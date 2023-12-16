How to Watch Kansas vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.
- The Jayhawks put up 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers allow.
- Kansas has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 73.1 points.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Indiana has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.
- The Hoosiers average 9.2 more points per game (74.3) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.1).
- Indiana has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas performed better at home last year, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69.0).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better in home games last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana scored 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Hoosiers gave up 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than on the road (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana drained fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 65-53
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|L 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Assembly Hall
