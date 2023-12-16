Will Houston be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Houston's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +2200

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-0 0-0 4 3 15

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 19, Houston beat the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 16) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 69-55. Emanuel Sharp led the offense versus Dayton, posting 21 points. Next on the team was LJ Cryer with 17 points.

Next best wins

76-66 over Utah (No. 17/RPI) on November 17

70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 21/RPI) on December 16

66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 90/RPI) on December 1

89-55 at home over Jackson State (No. 108/RPI) on December 9

79-48 at home over Stetson (No. 139/RPI) on November 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Houston has three wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Houston has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Houston gets the 103rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes 19 games against teams with worse records and 19 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Houston's 20 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Texas State Bobcats

Houston Cougars vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.