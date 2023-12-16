Two streaking squads meet when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of eight in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 73.9 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.

Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears average 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).

Baylor has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 52.9 points.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.

The Bears shoot 48.7% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.

The Hurricanes make 49% of their shots from the field, just 11.6% more than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Schedule